Iran drones, helicopters monitoring Arbaeen procession routes

The security of Arbaeen pilgrims is maintained at the borders and there is no concern in this regard, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Wednesday.

The borders enjoy adequate facilities for the movement of pilgrims, and there is no problem in terms of security, he added.

Referring to the increase in the number of passport gates at the border terminals, he hailed that the Iraqi side had very good cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

6,000 border guards stationed at the borders are responsible for providing services to pilgrims, he also said.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

