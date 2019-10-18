Arbaeen shows high level of security in Iran: Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani made the comments on Friday during a visit to Chazabeh border crossing in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on the border with Iraq.

Shamkhani pointed out that 2.5 million pilgrims from the Azerbaijan Republic, Afghanistan, and Pakistan use Iran as a transit route to reach Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage every year while they face no security problem on their way which is a clear sign of the high level of security in Iran.

He added that the safe journey of millions of Arbaeen pilgrims across Iran also shows that Iran is a stable country in which there is no security risk.

Every year, millions of Shia Muslims even Sunni Muslims, Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.

