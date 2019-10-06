‘Box Man’ goes to Alwar filmfest. in India

In its fourth international screening, ‘Box Man’ will take part at the first edition of Alwar International Film Festival in India, slated for January 4 – 5, 2020.

Written and directed by Manouchehr Teymourzadeh, ‘Box Man’ narrates the story of a middle-aged reporter who is making a film about a teenager who lives inside a box and refuses to come out despite his mother’s pleas. Meanwhile, the reporter gets closer to the world of the teenager and becomes enraptured by his life inside a box.

The Iranian short film had been nominated for best foreign film and best supporting actor award at Hollywood Dreams Film Festival in the US, and received nominations in three categories at the Action on Film MegaFest Festival in the US.

The film had also taken part at the 9th London Lift-Off Film Festival in the UK.

The city of Alwar, known as the tiger gate of Rajasthan in Western India, will present its first international film festival in January. The festival is dedicated to independent films and has live screenings.

MS/SABA31099