Three Iranian shorts win awards at Canberra short filmfest.

The festival’s Highly Commended Award went to ‘Greyish’, a short animated piece by Iranian director Eghbal Shirzaei Sani.

The animation is about a woolen old man and his stages of life as a metaphor for everyone’s lives.

It had previously taken part at Edmonton International Film Festival in Canada, as well as Cartoon Club – International Festival of Animation Cinema, Comics and Games in Italy.

Meanwhile, ‘Extra Sauce’ by Iranian filmmaker Alireza Ghasemi won the Best Screenplay, and ‘You're Still Here’ by Katayoun Parmar won the Best Cinematography award of the festival.

The Canberra Short Film Festival showcases the best films from around Australia and around the world. It is a competition based festival with awards and prizes in a variety of categories.

