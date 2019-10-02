  1. Culture
2 October 2019 - 09:11

‘Am I A Wolf?’ goes to BIT BANG filmfest. in Argentina

‘Am I A Wolf?’ goes to BIT BANG filmfest. in Argentina

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Am I A Wolf?’, by Amir Houshang Moein, has made it into the competition lineup of 5th BIT BANG International Festival of Animation, Video Games and Digital Art in Argentina.

‘Am I a Wolf’ depicts children performing in school the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The scenes central to the piece is a nanny goat in grief for losing the yeanlings and an angry wolf facing each other.

The Iranian animated piece will compete with 32 other titles in the short film international competition section of the festival.

The fifth edition of BIT BANG International Festival of Animation, Video Games and Digital Art will be held from September 25 to 29, 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

BIT BANG disseminates and promotes innovative artistic proposals, experimental and authorial through projections, exhibitions and competitions, according to the event’s website.

‘Am I A Wolf?’ has recently won the Grand Prize “Light of ASIA” at the 15th Indie-AniFest Korea Independent Animation Film Festival in South Korea, as well as the grand prix of the 12th Paris International Film Festival in France.

MS/SABA28668

News Code 150737
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News