Iranian director Nima Javidi joins juries of Turkey’s Amity filmfest.

The jury panel, headed by Reis Çelik, includes Nima Javidi (Iran), Feyyaz Duman (Turkey), Vuslat Saraçoğlu (Turkey), and Ado Hasanoviç (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Javidi, born in 1980, started filmmaking with a short film named 'Marathon Champion’ (2000) when he was 18. His first feature 'Melbourne' (2014), was the opening film in Critics’ Week in Venice Film Festival. He has attended more than 80 festivals around the world including Tokyo, Stockholm, Zurich, Cairo, Mar del Plata, Shanghai, Istanbul, Dublin, etc. He also received 14 international awards for his first film including, Best Film in Cairo Film Festival (2014), Best Script in Stockholm Film Festival and Asia Pacific Awards (2014), Best Director, Best Script and Best Young Jury in Gijon Film Festival (2014), etc.

His new feature film ‘The Warden’ will premier in the 63rd London Film Festival, currently underway until Oct. 13.

The International Amity Short Film Festival intends to share with the audience all sorts of film forms that points directly or indirectly to the relationship between humanity and the universe that is built on the friendship, according to the event’s website.

The second edition of the event will be held in Istanbul on December 13 – 15, 2019.

MS/SABA30199