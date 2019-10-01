‘Tattoo’ wins at Oscar-qualifying Tirana filmfest.

‘Tattoo’, as Delaram’s seventh experience as a director and first time as the producer, had previously won the Crystal Bear for best short in the Generation 14plus at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. The short film had also taken part at other prestigious festivals such as Melbourne and Raindance in the UK.

'Tattoo' is about a young girl who wants to renew her driving license but she is sent to the traffic police center for her tattoos.

This is the second Iranian short film introduced to the 2020 Academy Awards. ‘Pedovore’ by Mohammad Kart was the first after winning the main award at the International Cinema section of the 19th Odense International Film Festival in Denmark.

The members of the short film section of the Academy Awards will pick ten films out of all the introduced titles and unveil the list in early December. Five films from the list will be then nominated for the Oscars.

