30 September 2019 - 17:30

‘Asak’ wins best film at Golden Saffron filmfest. in Turkey

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Asak’, directed by Mehdi Zamanpour, has won the best film award at the 20th edition of International Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival in Turkey.

‘Asak’ (small hand-mill in Persian) narrates the life of a blind 80-year-old man living in southern Iran, who’s been gifted with the knowledge of interpreting dreams. He goes to the mountains and finds the rock he needs by touching and tasting them, and earns a living by making and selling utensils. His strong daughter, too, has a world of her own.

The documentary won the best film award in competition with 29 other titles at the 20th edition of Golden Saffron Documentary Film Festival in Turkey.

The main theme of the festival is "Cultural Heritage and Conservation".

The 20th edition of the festival was held in Safranbolu, Turkey, on September 25 – 28, 2019.

