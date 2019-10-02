Iran to hold iMat2019

iMat2019 will be held on 7-9 October 2019 at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, northern Tehran alongside with Iran's Mines & Mining Industries Exhibition & Conference (MINEX2019).

The event will focus on specific needs of this fast growing industry and will cover the latest scientific and technological progress made in this sector. It will provide an opportunity for related firms, companies, associations and editorials to display their products and facilities to people working in the metallurgy field both in Iran and Middle East region.

The last event (iMat2019) was held successfully in Tehran in which some of the well-known companies such as National Iranian copper industries (NICICO), Esfahan Mobarakeh steel company, Pasargad Bank, Middle East Mine and Mining Industries Development Co. (MIDHCO), Materials and Energy Research Center (MERC) were also among the main sponsors and participant of such event.

