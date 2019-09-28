Iranian publishers attend 6th Baku Book Fair

Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) is representing the best of the Islamic Republic’s publishing industry at the three-day exhibition, which will wrap up on Sunday.

The pavilion is showcasing over 370 titles in different fields, including arts, tourism, classic and contemporary literature, children’s and teenagers’ literature, poems and books on Iranian studies.

ICFI is set to hold meetings with foreign participants during the event to provide the grounds for the expansion of cultural relations.

About 81 local and 40 foreign publishing houses, bookstores and other organizations from 22 countries are taking part in the fair.

The main purpose of the event is to promote reading habits, to familiarize readers with the national and foreign publications, as well as to create cooperation opportunities between national and foreign publishing houses.

At the same time, a number of book presentations and book signing sessions are organized as part of the book fair.

MR/4730174