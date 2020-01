BANDAR ABBAS, Jan. 25 (MNA) – The ‘Rehtah’ bread, or as it is commonly known in the Persian Gulf littoral states as ‘Rugag’, originated in southern Iranian cities such as Bandar Abbas, Larestan and Minab. The bread is baked on a small 'taveh' – a flat, sometimes slightly curved, round iron griddle, and then is wrapped around some scrambled egg to make a very delicious dish for breakfast.