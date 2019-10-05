‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ goes to Asiatica Filmfest.

The film is about Azim, an afghan refugee, who works at the municipality at night, lives in Tehran along with his family. Being the head of entire family and as the eldest brother, he arranges for his brother Faroogh, and his family along with their mother to be smuggled into Germany. But at the last moments Faroogh, shamefully makes his decision known to Azim that he's not going to take their mother who is very attached to her grandchildren. Azim who feels lonely and is furious, accidentally finds out that his mother is in dire need of a kidney transplant, otherwise she'll die in 2 months. He has to choose between his own life and his mother's whom he has always claimed as the most important one in his life.

The 20th Asiatica Film Festival opened on Oct. 1 in Rome, Italy and will wrap up on Oct. 10.

‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ won the Kim Jiseok Award at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival, the best film award at the 2019 Sama Film Festival in Sweden, as well as INALCO prize of the National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations' INALCO Jury in France.

ZZ/IRN83503220