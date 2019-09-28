Senior Azeri officials visit Iran’s pavilion at 6th Baku Book Fair

The Azeri culture minister hoped for development of cultural ties between Iran and his country, while director of Azerbaijan National expressed tendency to visit the next International Book Fair in Tehran.

As reported, a draft of an MOU for cooperation between Tehran international book fair and that of Baku’s have been prepared and as decided, it will be signed at Frankfurt book fair.

Azerbaijan’s 6th International Book Fair opened at Baku Sports Palace on Friday with the representatives from Iran participating in the event.

Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI) is representing the best of the Islamic Republic’s publishing industry at the three-day exhibition, which will wrap up on Sunday.

The pavilion is showcasing over 370 titles in different fields, including arts, tourism, classic and contemporary literature, children’s and teenagers’ literature, poems and books on Iranian studies.

ICFI is set to hold meetings with foreign participants during the event to provide the grounds for the expansion of cultural relations.

