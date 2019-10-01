‘The Wind’ goes to Festival of Ethnological Film in Belgrade

‘The Wind’ deals with spirit possession beliefs and documents the ‘Zar’ (harmful wind) rituals in southern coastal regions of Iran, where people believe in the existence of winds that can be either vicious or peaceful, with ‘Zar’ falling into the former category, and known as the cause of diseases in the victim.

The International Festival of Ethnological Film in Belgrade is an event that offers an insight into a wide range of ethnographic film themes and presents the work of filmmakers who explore both the traditional and modern lifestyles of human communities.

It strives is to foster research and creative approaches to ethnographic documentaries, to educate public and to raise voice addressing problems of contemporary society which often neglects values of cultural heritage, according to the event’s website.

The 28th edition of the festival will be held on 7-10 October in Belgrade, Serbia.

