‘The Cycling Wind’ goes to Bike Shorts filmfest. in US

The 6-minute animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

The Bike Shorts Film Festival features short films in which a bicycle is a significant narrative feature.

“The Bike Shorts Film Festival is about showing the ways in which the bicycle is a tool that supports many aspects of our community,” says commuter services program ‘RIDE Solutions’ director Jeremy Holmes. “Through the stories we select to appear in the festival, we hope viewers will understand the ways in which having a bicycle friendly community supports the well-being of everyone, not just cyclists.”

Iran’s ‘The Cycling Wind’ will be competing with 17 other titles from around the world, including the US, India, New Zealand, and Italy.

After the screening, two films will receive awards based on the scores of a panel of local jurors. This year awards will be given for Juried Prize and Best Local Film, in addition to an Audience Choice award that will be voted on that evening, according to The Roanoke Star.

The 9th edition of the festival will wrap up on September 30 in Virginia, US.

MS/4731029