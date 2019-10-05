‘Astigmatism’ goes to Asian Film Festival Barcelona

Co-written by Mostafavi and Payam Karami, ‘Astigmatism’ is about a man who has returned after a few years of separation from his family and wants to take back his house from his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. His return coincides with a new turn of events for the family.

The movie has previously taken part at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) in Australia.

The Asian Film Festival Barcelona is a festival that wants to offer the best cinema from the Asian continent and tries to facilitate the access to this region’s productions to the public, according to the event’s website.

The 7th edition of the event will be held on 31 October to 10 November in Barcelona, Spain.

MS/SABA30538