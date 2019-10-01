‘Axing’ wins best film at San Francisco Iranian Filmfest.

‘Axing’ was nominated in five different sections including best director, best actress, best film, best actor and best screenplay.

Shoaybi's film tells the story of an addicted woman Mahsa who thinks that her daughter is dead but when she finds out that she is alive and lives with her father (Mahsa's ex-husband) she decides to take her back. This put her in a struggle with her ex-husband and his new wife.

Iranian Film Festival (IFF) - San Francisco is an annual event showcasing independent feature and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world. It is the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, launched in 2008.

