'Platform' wins award at 27th Raindance filmfest. in UK

The 27th Raindance Film Festival announced this year’s award winners at its awards ceremony at Planet Hollywood on September 27th.

This year, Raindance Film Festival presented a line up of 90 feature films, 113 short films, 19 music videos, 18 webseries and 29 virtual reality experiences. The submissions included 61 world premieres, 32 international, 18 European and 102 UK Premieres, according to the event's website.

Among the winners was Iranian feature ‘Platform’, directed by Sahar Mosayebi, which received the ‘Discovery Award' in the 'Best Debut Feature’ section.

‘Platform’ is the story of Shahrbanu, Sohaila, and Elaheh Mansourian, three sisters who are Wushu fighters. Born into a poor family, their father made them work in the fields to support the family. When their father left, they sought a better life – and joined the Iranian national Wushu team.

The film has previously won several national and international awards, notable among them is the best director award at the Cinema d’iDEA Film Festival in Italy.

Raindance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the UK, currently rated top 10 international film festival for filmmakers to consider, according to studiobinder.

The Festival is officially recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences USA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the British Independent Film Awards. Selected shorts will qualify for Oscar and BAFTA considerations.

