Iranian director Derakhshandeh joins juries at 4th Slemani filmfest.

She will be evaluating films in the World Cinema Competition (International) section of the festival.

Other juries for this section include CEO director and head of Berlin International Short Film Festival Heinz Hermanns (Germany), director, producer and camera manager Adrian Belic (USA), the executive manager of Tampere Film Festival Juhani Alanen (Finland) as well as Film and Media manager Zülfiye Akkulak (Germany).

Some 11 films from France, South Korea, China, Spain, Luxembourg, Turkey, Germany, The Netherlands, Greece, Syria, Albania, Poland, Belgium and Palestine are vying in World Cinema Section of the festival.

As many as 134 films from 78 countries will be taking part in two sections including the World Cinema Competition (International); comprising feature and short films; documentary, animated and experimental, and the Kurdish Cinema (national) comprising feature and short works; documentary, animation and experimental will attend this international cinematic event.

The jury members of the festival will present 14 “Golden Pine” and a cash prize to the best film in each category.

In addition to that, four special awards including Shekomeh Mandi, Ahmet Kaya, Shahid Parcham and Taha Karimi by the Masti film Company will also be awarded to respective winners.

The 4th edition of Slemani International Film Festival will run through Oct. 7 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan.

