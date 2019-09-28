Iran, Armenia discuss parliamentary ties in Tehran

Larijani, in the meeting, underlined the importance of ties between the two neighbors. Iran and Armenia enjoy good and developing ties he said, hoping that bilateral cooperation in fields such as agriculture and medicine would be expanded.

He said that the Iranian Parliament is ready to enhance ties with the Parliament of Armenia.

Larijani also appreciated the Armenian government’s supportive stance towards Iran in the international community and said that this support comes from friendly relations between the two states.

For his part, the Armenian envoy said that his country seeks to expand parliamentary ties with Iran.

He also said that President of Armenia’s National Assembly will soon visit Iran.

