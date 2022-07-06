Shamkhani set to pay two-day visit to Yerevan

At the invitation of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani will pay a two-day visit to Yerevan on Thursday.

During this visit, Admiral Shamkhani is scheduled to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and ways to strengthen cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan.

As well as holding a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Shamkhani will also meet and discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

After Armenia, Shamkhani will also travel to some other countries in the Caucasus region.

Shamkhani is set to hold a meeting with Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani who will pay a visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

