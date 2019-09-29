A bitter end awaits any aggression on maritime borders: IRGC navy cmdr.

Speaking during a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri referred to the seizure of the newly released UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the Persian Gulf and detaining some American marines in the Persian Gulf some years ago as two examples of incidents that showed the power of the IRGC navy.

Saying that Iran has 2,200 km long maritime borders in the south and 800 km in the north, Tangsiri warned that a bitter end awaits any aggression on maritime borders.

He further said that the US carriers in the Persian Gulf cost Americans more than $25 million which shows that the Persian Gulf is of great importance to them.

He also warned the Americans that if they make any mistakes, they will face a serious and immediate reaction from the IRGC naval forces.

KI/IRN83495755