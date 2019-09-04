IRGC seizes 7 trawlers near Hormuz Strait

“Seven trawling ships with 24 foreign crew were detained on Tuesday night by IRGC forces due to disregarding the allowed distance to coasts for fishing and violations related to fishing,” reads the statement, adding that the cases have been delivered to judiciary officials for legal proceedings.

It further notes that these ships have caught a total of 222 tons of different fishes.

“IRGC Navy has established a maritime Basij and its patrols are strongly confronting any illegal fishing which creates problems for the living of the local people,” it adds.

Back in February, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri has warned against illegal fishing in Iran waters in the Persian Gulf and Oman Sea region. “A Navy Basij has been formed which is in charge of 2,200 km coastal region of Hormozgan and Operational Zone 1 of IRGC Navy,” he said. Navy Basij, which is the extension of the Basij forces, is formed to protect the rights of the fishermen, to strengthen sustainable and people-centered security and to defend and protect the coast against foreigners, added Tangsiri.

