27 October 2019 - 10:23

IRGC Navy cmdr.:

Iranian youth ready to defend Islamic Revolution by all means

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that the Iranian youth are ready to defend values of Islamic Revolution and its achievements by all means as they did during the eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran.

He made the remarks in a local commemoration ceremony held in Bushehr province late on Sat. and added, “under the auspices of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s Armed forces is one of the safest and powerful powers in the region and the world and is increasing its power day by day.”

Enemies of the Islamic Iran should know that Iran has stood against threats firmly despite all economic pressures imposed against the country, Tangsiri added.

He pointed to the courage of youth in Bushehr province during the eight years of Sacred Defense and said, “southern Bushehr province has a brilliant history in the fight against global arrogance.”

