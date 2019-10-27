Iranian youth ready to defend Islamic Revolution by all means

He made the remarks in a local commemoration ceremony held in Bushehr province late on Sat. and added, “under the auspices of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s Armed forces is one of the safest and powerful powers in the region and the world and is increasing its power day by day.”

Enemies of the Islamic Iran should know that Iran has stood against threats firmly despite all economic pressures imposed against the country, Tangsiri added.

He pointed to the courage of youth in Bushehr province during the eight years of Sacred Defense and said, “southern Bushehr province has a brilliant history in the fight against global arrogance.”

