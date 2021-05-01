Intensive JCPOA talks ongoing in Vienna: Araghchi

Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs said intensive talks are ongoing in the Austrian capital Vienna over Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA).

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi broke the news on Friday and stated that talks between Iran and P4+1 were intensively continued in Vienna on Thursday.

Positive signs seen in Vienna talks, regional coop.: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that positive signs are seen in Vienna talks on Iran’s nuclear program and cooperation in the region.

With announcing the end of his visit to the Persian Gulf countries, Zarif reiterated that glimmers of hope and positive signs are seen in Vienna talks and regional talks.

Iran welcoming S Arabia’s invitation of talk with Iran: Spox.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman showed reaction to the recent remarks of the Saudi Crown Prince and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s invitation for holding talks to iron out the differences.

Reacting to the recent remarks of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding Iran-Saudi relations, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran is pioneering the way in regional cooperation by presenting plans for cooperation in the Persian Gulf region and welcomes a change in the tone of Saudi Arabia in this regard.

Tangsiri: IRGC, Army forces monitoring any enemy's move in Persian Gulf

The commander of the IRGC navy said that the IRGC and the Army authoritatively monitor any move of the enemy and ships entering the waters of the Persian Gulf.

"Today, every ship that enters the Persian Gulf, according to the law on bandit control in the Strait of Hormuz, is monitored and has to introduce itself," said Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri in the National Conference of the Persian Gulf on Friday.

Iran to start public COVID-19 vaccination as of June ‘Likely’

A member of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters revealed that the country will kick off the mass vaccination of people against COVID-19 as of June.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Fri., Minoo Mohraz reiterated that COVO-Iran Barakat, affiliated with the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO), will start the public vaccination of people against coronavirus as of the third month of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2021) 'very likely'.

