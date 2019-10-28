Foreign vessels in Persian Gulf under constant watch: IRGC

All vessels entering the Persian Gulf maritime routes are constantly monitored by Iran until they leave the region, he added on Monday while speaking to Tasnim News Agency in the southern province of Bushehr.

He referred to the IRGC Navy’s efforts to boost its combat capabilities, saying that the force is continuously maintaining its military preparedness to deal with the enemies in the region.

Tangsiri also said that IRGC Navy will employ new homegrown weapons in an upcoming naval exercise, however, didn’t provide any further detail about the time of the war game.

The commander also noted that a new military vessel with advanced hull has joined the IRGC Navy’s fleet, saying his forces are in possession of military speedboats with the velocity of 90 knots.

