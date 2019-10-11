Explosions hit Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea

NITC's public relation’s office said on Friday that two explosions, ‘likely by missiles’, have hit the vessel at 5:00 and 5:20 AM on Friday some 60 miles off Jeddah.

It said that the explosion has hit the vessel’s hull, causing heavy damages to the vessel’s main reservoirs, which has resulted in an oil spill in the Red Sea.

It added that all the crew is safe and the ship is in a stable condition. “Only the body of the ship has been damaged and the crew is trying to control it.”

Technical experts on the oil tanker and experts in NITC headquarters are currently investigating the cause of the explosions.

