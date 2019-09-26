Iran to implement ‘naval mobilization’ plan at southern borders with participation of 51 fleet

Stressing the need for preparing the inhabitants of the coastal areas in the south to defend their country as the first stage of 'naval mobilization’ plan, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that as many as 51 fleets will be organized in line with the aim of the plan.

Tangsiri also said that each fleet will include 50 vessels, adding that as many as 17,000 vessels, including boats, launches and other kinds of industrial ships will be prepared as a base for the next actions of the plan.

The IRGC Navy chief also noted that as many as 32 breakwaters have been built across the Persian Gulf so far, adding that the number of the breakwaters will increase to 200 according to the ‘naval mobilization’ plan.

He also stressed the need for using the 2,200 km of coastline in the interest of the people and ensuring the security of the country, adding that the IRGC Navy has plans to resettle people on the country’s islands in the Persian Gulf, saying “by building houses and creating jobs according to the ‘naval mobilization’ plan, security of those regions will be ensured."

KI/4729462