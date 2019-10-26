  1. Culture
‘Am I A Wolf?’ to vie at Kuandu Animation Fest. in Taiwan

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Am I A Wolf?’, by Amir Houshang Moein, will take part at the 8th Kuandu International Animation Festival (KDIAF) in Taiwan.

The animation depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. At the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

The Iranian film will compete with 34 other titles from various countries for a $2,000 cash prize and the 'KuanDog' Trophy that will be granted to the best animated short film at the awarding ceremony.

The 8th edition of the festival will be held on October 27 – November 3, 2019. 

‘Am I A Wolf?’ recently took part at another festival in Taiwan, the 5th Taichung International Animation Festival (TIAF), held on Oct. 11- 20. 

It also won the Grand Prize “Light of ASIA” at the 15th Indie-AniFest Korea Independent Animation Film Festival in South Korea, as well as the grand prix of the 12th Paris International Film Festival in France.

