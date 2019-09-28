Iran’s ‘A Hairy Tale’ goes to Warsaw filmfest.

The Iranian feature is one of the fifteen films selected for the International Competition of the 35th edition of the Warsaw Film Festival, running from 11 to 20 October 2019.

The film (‘Maskharehbaz’ in Persian) is both directed and written by Homayoun Ghanizadeh, with Ali Mosafa as the producer.

It won several awards at this year’s edition of Iran’s Fajr Film Festival, including Crystal Simorgh for Best Film of Vision of Art and Experience, and Best Film in the New Vision category.

The film narrates the story of a young man (Saber Abar) who is passionate about acting. He works at a barbershop together with Babak Hamidian, and practices acting after he is finished with work.

The cast also includes Ali Nasirian, Reza Kianian, and Hedieh Tehrani.

According to filmneweurope, ‘The Barefoot Emperor’ by Jessica Woodworth, a co-production between Belgium, the Netherlands, Croatia and Bulgaria, will open the Warsaw film festival, while the closing film will be the French ‘Thalasso’ directed by Guillaume Nicloux.

The International Competition Jury consists of Małgorzata Bela-Pawlikowska (Poland), Oana Giurgiu (Romania), Hanna Slak (Slovenia), Bujar Alimani (Albania) and Michał Leszczyłowski (Poland).

