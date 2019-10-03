  1. Politics
3 October 2019 - 08:38

Iran’s deputy FM meets with Najaf governor

Iran’s deputy FM meets with Najaf governor

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Iranian Expatriates’ and Parliamentary Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari met and held talks with the Governor of Najaf Luay al-Yassiry late on Wednesday with regards to the latest cooperation and coordination for holding Arbaeen trekking ceremony.

Earlier, Jaberi Ansari met with Ayatollah Isaac Al-Fayyad, one of prominent sources of religious emulation in Najaf, and submitted him a comprehensive report on the current measures taken for Arbaeen ceremonies.

In his visit to neighboring Iraq, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Iranian Expatriates’ and Parliamentary Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari also met and discussed bilateral issues with Iraq's Parliament Speaker, the Minister of Interior and governor general of Basra.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH). Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites.

MA/4735654

News Code 150775

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News