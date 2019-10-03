Iran’s deputy FM meets with Najaf governor

Earlier, Jaberi Ansari met with Ayatollah Isaac Al-Fayyad, one of prominent sources of religious emulation in Najaf, and submitted him a comprehensive report on the current measures taken for Arbaeen ceremonies.

In his visit to neighboring Iraq, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Iranian Expatriates’ and Parliamentary Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari also met and discussed bilateral issues with Iraq's Parliament Speaker, the Minister of Interior and governor general of Basra.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH). Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites.

