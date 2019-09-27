Zarif underscores the role of ancient civilizations in global peace

The Iranian top diplomat made the remarks in an address to the ministerial summit of Ancient Civilizations Assembly held in New York on the sidelines of the 74th annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.

“Ancient civilizations have a considerable role in the international peace and security in today’s world,” Zarif said, highlighting the diversity of ancient civilizations and its role in countering the cultural hegemony and monopoly of certain players.

“Apart from the civilizational diversity and special features of each of these civilizations, all ancient civilizations respect human and its dignity,” Zarif said, adding that today’s world needs this phenomenon.

In his speech, Zarif also appreciated the achievements and documents developed during the past two ministerial meetings of the Ancient Civilizations Forum held in Athens (2017) and La Paz (2019), and underlined the positive role of academic meetings organized by the Forum.

During the meeting chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as the rotating president of the Ancient Civilizations Forum, the foreign ministers of Peru, Bolivia, Greece, Italy, Iraq, Armenia, and the representative of Egypt delivered speeches.

The Ancient Civilizations Summit was held in 2017 for the first, and the third ministerial meeting of the Forum is to be held in Beijing next month.

MNA/MFA