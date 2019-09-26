Rouhani raps UN inaction on US economic terrorism against Iran

In a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 74th session of the General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Rouhani criticized the UN’ silence and inaction on the US crimes against the people of Iran, as well as the Zionist Regime’s crimes in the region.

"The Iranian nation will overcome these problems one way or another, but the sigma of an aggressive government committing all these crimes against a nation using economic terrorism and the United Nations staying silent will be remembered in history," Rouhani said.

On the fragile conditions of the region, the Iranian president said, "Today, Palestine is going through tough times and the Zionist Regime is committing acts of aggression against Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq on a daily basis, and the United Nations is silent towards these crimes."

Rouhani further said Iran stands ready to continue its constructive cooperation with the UN regarding the crises in Syria and Yemen.

"This approach needs to be changed and this important international organization must carry out its responsibilities," he said.

Rouhani also highlighted the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) – an Iranian initiative aimed at ensuring security in the Persian Gulf region in cooperation with neighbors – and said the “new, serious measure” needs the UN’s contribution.

Guterres, for his part, praised Iran’s HOPE initiative and its efforts to help solve the Yemen conflict, create Syria’s constitutional committee and advance the Astana peace process.

He also voiced the UN’s full support for the 2015 nuclear deal, officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying it is more than just an agreement as the international document has been endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution.

MNA/President.ir