Iran lashes out at UK Foreign Secretary’s allegations

“Instead of launching a smear campaign against others, Britain must stop making mischief in regional issues, selling weapons to aggressors in Yemen, and participating in what the UN has approved as crime against humanity,” Mousavi said a statement on Thursday.

He slammed London’s pre-emptive move and rush to accuse Iran, without any evidence, of being involved in the Aramco incident in the early hours after the attack, but said this was not the first time the UK was doing it.

“The UK’s support for the aggressor side in the Yemeni war leaves no reason for public opinion to accept the delusive and one-sided accusations levelled by the British foreign secretary,” Iranian Foreign Ministry news service quoted him as saying.

Mousavi further described the UK’s political and arms support for Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war as a key factor for the continuation of the aggression and carnage, and said, “Instead of accusing others, London must pressure its warmongering ally to end the destructive war as soon as possible.”

The spokesman said the UK foreign secretary’s move to raise the allegation right after Iran proposed its new initiative to resolve the regional disputes is meant to undermine the success of the plan.

“Britain had better stop meddling in regional nations’ affairs and allow them to find their own wise solution to put an end to the ongoing conflicts and tensions, mostly created as a result of foreign interference,” he went on to say.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns Mr Raab’s anti-Iran and one-sided allegations, which have not been approved by any independent body, and believes that such propaganda campaigns against Iran will get nowhere, and if not stopped immediately and corrected with honest and positive approaches, would seriously harm the two countries’ relations,” he concluded.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and their allies in the Yemeni army deployed as many as 10 drones to bomb Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities run by the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco last Saturday (September 14).

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, without evidence, was quick to blame Iran for the attack. The claim drew ridicule from many social media users who compared Pompeo’s rushed conclusion to Washington’s indecision about the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Tehran has vehemently rejected accusations of involvement in the raids as "lies" and warned of "an all-out war" in the event of military strikes against the country.

MNA/MFA