Yemen’s Ansarullah, a branch of Islamic Revolution power: IRGC

“Iran’s power is unknown and unimaginable to enemies … today, enemies know about a small section of our power while the reality is hidden,” he said Wednesday in a local ceremony in Tehran.

“Our power has expanded from the East of Mediterranean to the north of the Red Sea and it chases the enemy anywhere. Foundations of Iran's power have become so enormous that enemies no longer can ignore it in their calculations,” said IRGC's first-in-command, adding, “This power is so great that when Ansarullah acts against the enemy, they think we were behind it; Ansarullah is a branch of the Revolution’s power that has evolved.”

He went on to say that Iranian forces are not afraid of enemies, adding that Iran is ‘brave enough’ to accept responsibility for its acts.

“We are powerful to tell the world which stands against us that ‘do not do something which would unlock our stored energy’. So do not make emotional decisions like the false statement of the three European countries.” warned Salami.

He described the E3 statement as ‘hasty’, saying that enemies are seeking to take advantage of UNGA’s opportunity and initiate another psychological war against Iran.

In their statement, European signatories to Iran nuclear deal – France, Germany, UK – accused Iran of being behind attacks on Saudi oil facilities while Yemen’s Ansarullah has already accepted the responsibility.

