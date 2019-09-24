  1. Politics
No difference between Europeans, Americans: Maj. Gen. Salami

TEHRAN, Sep. 24(MNA) – “There is no difference between Europeans and Americans and today, Europeans showed their real face when they accused Iran without providing a solid proof,” Chief Commander of IRGC Major General Hossein Salami told reporters on Tuesday.

Reacting to the baseless accusations of E3 – France, Britain and Germany – in their recent statement which blames Iran for the Aramco raids, Salami said Europe and the US can be defined precisely, in particular those three European ones, we can refer to their behaviors when they stand in the front line of making lies against Iran.

In a joint statement earlier on Tuesday, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom strongly condemned the September 14 attacks on oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais, and pinned the blame on Tehran.

"It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other plausible explanation," the statement read.

"We support ongoing investigations to establish further details," it added.

A few hours before releasing the statement, Macron had warned that "one must be very careful in attributing responsibility" for the Aramco attacks.

"There are clusters of clues, but this bombardment is a new military event that changes the region's ecosystem," he said, stressing that caution was needed in apportioning blame for the attack.

