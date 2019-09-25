Govt. spokesman raps E3 anti-Iran accusations as 'unacceptable'

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei dismissed a recent joint statement by Britain, France and Germany about Tehran’s involvement in drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil plants, saying that "to the Iranian government, the E3 statement is not acceptable at all."

Rabiei added that the accusations levelled against Iran in the E3 statement are unsubstantiated and without any proof.

The cabinet spokesman further added the Iranian government believes that the leaders of three major European countries issued that statement under the pressure from the United States.

He also referred to the ministerial meeting of Iran and 4+1, saying Iran has previously said lifting of the sanctions and the return to the nuclear agreement are Iran's demands to return to resume suspended commitments the JCPOA.

