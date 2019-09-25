Iran condemns new Saudi war crimes in Yemen

In a statement on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the continued bombardment of Yemen's residential areas by Saudi warplanes, particularly the ongoing raid on the Qa'atabah District in Dhale province and the cities of Sana’a, Hudaydah and Sa’ada in the past few days that killed a number of Yemeni civilians, including seven children and four women.

He expressed regret over the recent Saudi-led war crimes which are committed in light of the US and some European countries’ arms supplies.

“Saudi Arabia's continued bombing of residential areas comes despite an initiative by the Sana'a National Salvation Government to stop missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in exchange for a halt in Saudi's bombardments of Yemen, which has been welcomed by the international community,” he said.

“This shows that the aggressors insist on beating the war drum and continue their strategic mistake of using military solutions in Yemen.”

MNA/MFA