Iran turning enemy’s 'maximum pressure' into 'maximum begging': IRGC chief

Speaking on Tuesday on the second day of IRGC commanders and officials forum, Chief Commander of IRGC Major General Hossein Salami said that the enemies are today hapless, depressed, and desperate against Iran, hailing the achievements obtained by the IRGC forces in different fronts.

Saying that today Iran is engaged in a full-fledged war against the global arrogance (theUS and its allies) in all fronts, adding that the country is turning the enemies’ maximum pressure campaign into their maximum begging."

The IRGC chief commander further noted that all the three IRGC forces (Ground Forces; Aerospace Force and the IRGC Navy) are gaining more strengths and are ready to defend the nation’s security.

KI/FNA13980709001142