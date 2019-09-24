FM statement strongly condemns E3 anti-Iran accusations

The Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly condemned and rejected the irresponsible claims made against it by Britain, France and Germany over the attacks by the Yemen on Saudi oil facilities.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign Ministry said that the E3 action in accusing Iran in a joint statement of being behind the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, for which the Yemeni forces have claimed responsibility, was a politically motivated move done at the request of Saudis.

The Iranian foreign ministry strongly condemned the accusations in the E3 statement as 'baseless', 'provocative' and 'highly counterproductive'

The FM statement also condemned the continuation of military support by western countries for Saudi child killing regime against Yemen.

It also referred to the UK Boris Johnson's call for a new deal with Iran as in blatant violation of both the soul and the content of the JCPOA.

The statement further described Iran’s missile program as non-negotiable which is developed based on domestic capabilities, a deterrence policy and according to the existing threats.

It also stressed that the Iranian missile program has been developed in accordance with international rules.

At the end, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement reiterated the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate with regional countries and to create mechanisms to enhance peace and security in the region and help end the crisis in Yemen through dialogue.

