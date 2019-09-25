E3 statement showed negotiations would yield no results

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Wednesday, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said the Leader of the Islamic Revolution banned negotiations with the US administration at any level, adding that the recent joint statement issued by leaders of Britain, France and Germany about Tehran’s involvement in drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil plants showed that the Europeans and the Americans are "cut from the same cloth."

The provisional Tehran Friday Prayers Imam added that the E3 statement showed that nobody must pin hope on the Europeans as negotiating with them would yield no results.

Khatami went on to describe reliance on internal resources as the only solution to tackle the problems and confront with the enemies, noting that the Europeans are tasked with implementing US mission.

KI/4728881