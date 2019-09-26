Erdogan says not right to blame Iran for Saudi attack

“I don’t think it would be the right thing to blame Iran,” Erdogan said in an interview with Fox News broadcast on Wednesday, adding that the attacks came from several parts of Yemen.

He said it would not be right to put the blame on Iran “because the evidence available does not necessarily point to that fact,” Erdogan added.

On September 14, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and their allies in the Yemeni army deployed as many as 10 drones to bomb Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities run by the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco.

The unprecedented attack knocked out more than half of Saudi crude output, or five percent of global supply, prompting Saudi and US officials to claim without any evidence that it probably originated from Iraq or Iran.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of carrying out the attack on Aramco installations. Tehran, however, has rejected the allegations.

Following the blame game, the E3 -- France, Germany, and the UK – in a statement on Monday blamed also pointed their fingers to Iran for the recent attack.

Iran has vehemently dismissed such claims.

