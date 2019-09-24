MP urges Rouhani to cancel meeting with Johnson

“UK’s stances against Tehran are, in some cases, tougher than those of the US, therefore, President Rouhani must cancel his meeting with Johnson,” he said.

Referring back to diplomatic position of the UK towards Iran in recent years, he said “the reality is that the US and UK have been united against Iran.”

“UK is not different from the US and when we hold no talks with the US, the same should be done with UK,” the MP said.

His remark was in reaction to Johnson, who said Monday that Britain believes Iran was responsible for the attacks and will work with the United States and European allies on a so-called joint response.

“The UK is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran for the Aramco attacks. We think it very likely indeed that Iran was indeed responsible,” Johnson told reporters on the plane to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“We will be working with our American friends and our European friends to construct a response that tries to deescalate tensions in the Persian Gulf region.”

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and their allies in the Yemeni army deployed as many as 10 drones to bomb Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities run by the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco last Saturday (September 14).

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, without evidence, was quick to blame Iran for the attack. The claim drew ridicule from many social media users who compared Pompeo’s rushed conclusion to Washington’s indecision about the murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Tehran has vehemently rejected accusations of involvement in the raids as "lies" and warned of "an all-out war" in the event of military strikes against the country.

MNA/FNA13980702000587