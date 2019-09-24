Rouhani condemns E3’s baseless accusations against Tehran

Rouhani met and held talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York.

As reported by Iranian President’s office, presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and France discussed the details of efforts made by France and other signatories to the JCPOA in saving the deal as a multilateral and international agreement, as well as stressing the development and consolidation of bilateral, regional and international relations between Tehran and Paris.

The E3 — France, Germany and the UK — which are the three European signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), issued a joint statement blaming Iran for the attack last week on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, the responsibility of which was claimed by Yemeni Ansarullah forces.

Rouhani highlighted the duties and responsibilities of other signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including France, to save the important international agreement after the US unilaterally withdraw from it in May 2018.

The two sides have also discussed Iran’s HOPE (Hormuz Peace Endeavor) initiative which seeks to establish security in the Persian Gulf region through the cooperation of regional states.

Macron welcomed Rouhani's initiative for regional security, outlining the French efforts to salvage the JCPOA. He called for Europe’s cooperation with other signatories to the deal, particularly with Russia and China.

The French President emphasized dialogue and interaction with Iran as an influential country in the region and stressed that the constructive Paris-Tehran relations should continue.

Rouhani arrived in New York on Monday to attend the 74th UN General Assembly.

"We hope that in the current critical conditions of the region, we can deliver regional nations' message, which is peace and end of any kind of interference in the region,” Rouhani said upon arrival at New York’s JFK Airport.

He also expressed hope to be able to deliver the message of the Iranian nation to the global community at the United Nations.

As Parviz Esmaeili, deputy presidential chief of staff for communications, said, in addition to delivering a speech at the high-level UNGA meeting, Rouhani will also hold talks with high ranking media officials as well as media experts. He will conduct interviews with international news agencies and will hold a presser.

Rouhani will also meet top officials from different participating countries besides the Secretary-General of UN and some presidents and heads of international bodies during his stay in New York, he added.

