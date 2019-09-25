MP lashes out at those pursuing compromise with the West

“Theorists of compromise do not seek interests of the nation and the Islamic Republic, rather, they want to revive the dead body of compromise and negotiation,” Amirhossein Ghazizadeh, a member of Parliament's presiding board, told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.

“Iran’s victory and UK’s defeat in the case of oil tankers and also the downing of the American drone was the final nails in the coffin for the strategy of compromise,” he said.

“Those pursuing the strategy of compromise were seeking in different periods to put talks with America on the agenda under slogans such as ‘Dialogue Among Civilizations’ and etc. and finally they did negotiate with the US in the framework of the JCPOA but they suffered a heavy defeat,” added the MP.

After US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal and imposition of sanctions on Iran’s economy, Tehran stressed that it will not give in to pressures and will continue to resist while also urging other signatories to the deal to honor their commitments and shield Iran from damages of US sanctions.

“With the adoption of ‘active resistance’ strategy against the Arrogance and its victory, it was once again proved to the Iranian and regional nations that the theory of compromise is a Western and failed one.”

The remarks came as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is in New York to attend the 74th UN General Assembly and Western media speculations about a probable meeting between him and US President Donald Trump has raised. Tehran has announced that there will be no bilateral talks with the US and that if Washington returns to JCPOA, it can resume talks with Iran in the framework of JCPOA along with other signatories.

Meanwhile, Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei ruled out the possibility of any negotiation with America in a speech in mid-September, providing two reasons as "1) negotiating with the US would mean accepting their terms being forced on the Islamic Republic; 2) negotiation would amount to a show of success for the US's maximum pressure policy."

