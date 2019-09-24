FM spox slams Pompeo's remarks on Zarif as 'childish'

Earlier on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had called on the US media not to interview with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying “look, I don’t know why anybody listens to the Iranian foreign minister.”

This is while Zarif has had many interviews with several American and international media despite harsh restrictions imposed by Donald Trump's government since his arrival in New York on Friday evening to attend the 74th UNGA meeting.

In reaction to Pompeo's insulting remarks on Zarif, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has tweeted "Just childish; no more comment!"

KI