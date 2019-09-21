  1. Politics
21 September 2019 - 14:18

'We won't let any war be dragged into Iran': IRGC head

'We won't let any war be dragged into Iran': IRGC head

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Chief Commander of IRGC Major General Hossein Salami said on Saturday, “we will never let any war be dragged into our territory and we will stand against any act of aggression.”

He warned that Iran will stand against any aggression and will leave no safety zone for the enemies.

He reiterated that in case of being thrown into a war, Iran will bring the war to the lands of the aggressors.

“Enemies should know that our capacities are latent and we have just shown a small part of them,” Salami said.

He underlined that Iran will target and shoot down all drones breaching its territory.

"Iran is ready to respond to any planned scenarios or any act of aggression,” he added.

Meanwhile, top Military Aide to the Iranian Leader, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi warned Iran’s regional and trans-regional enemies on Friday that any aggression against Iran or any anti-Iranian move would throw the whole region into turmoil.

On September 19, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that the consequences of any US or Saudi military strike on Iran would be an “all-out war”.

MNA/ISN 00061214947

News Code 150272

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News