'We won't let any war be dragged into Iran': IRGC head

He warned that Iran will stand against any aggression and will leave no safety zone for the enemies.

He reiterated that in case of being thrown into a war, Iran will bring the war to the lands of the aggressors.

“Enemies should know that our capacities are latent and we have just shown a small part of them,” Salami said.

He underlined that Iran will target and shoot down all drones breaching its territory.

"Iran is ready to respond to any planned scenarios or any act of aggression,” he added.

Meanwhile, top Military Aide to the Iranian Leader, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi warned Iran’s regional and trans-regional enemies on Friday that any aggression against Iran or any anti-Iranian move would throw the whole region into turmoil.

On September 19, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that the consequences of any US or Saudi military strike on Iran would be an “all-out war”.

