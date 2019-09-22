Iran adopts 'maximum resistance' against US 'maximum pressure'

Speaking to The Independent at the Iranian mission to the UN in New York, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the US economic war must end to get real negotiations started.

“And to end this economic war, we first need a ceasefire in order to do real negotiations and find sustainable solutions,” Araghchi added.

“Not only us, but no country will negotiate under pressure,” he added.

Araghchi suggested, however, that Rouhani would be willing to meet with Trump in a multilateral setting if the US returned to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal.

Asked what Tehran would do if the maximum pressure from Washington turns into military pressure, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said “then we will resist militarily.”

