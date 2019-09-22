Iran won't let Persian Gulf become playground for adventurism: Larijani

“The security of Hormuz Strait finds meaning with the security of other international waterways. Iran won't let the Persian Gulf become a playground for adventurism. Iran believes that this measure [US-led coalition] is the start of an operation to destroy regional security,” Larijani said while addressing the military parades on the occasion of the start of the Sacred Defense Week in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

The United States began trying to persuade its allies into the maritime coalition after it blamed Tehran for two separate attacks on oil tankers in the Sea of Oman in May and June, without providing any credible evidence to back up the allegation, which Iran has categorically rejected. The US’s allies for the most part have turned a cold shoulder to such an alliance, which they believe could lead to tensions with Iran. Only the UK, Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UAE have so far joined the coalition.

Larijani said that US and the Israeli regime are behind recent tensions in the region, adding that Washington is constantly violating international agreements and President Trump clearly talks about the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ to prepare domination of the occupying regime in Tel Aviv over regional states.

“America is now helping terrorists and this is not a secret to us. But they should know that Iranian forces gave a heavy blow to terrorists in the region. Terrorists endangered the lives of Muslims. But the West should know that terrorist groups like ISIL will one day fly at them.”

“Our armed forces are stronger than ever. Security of the Islamic Iran and the region is provided by our forces which are great assets for the region. When Iraq and Syria had been plagued by terrorism, it was our armed forces which defeated them. Despite the authority and power that the Iranian military has, Iran has never invaded a country in the past 40 years.”

“We emphasize that Islamic and Arab countries are our brothers and we wish to have good ties, in areas of culture and economy, with our neighbors. It is necessary to use our energy power to counter outsiders and Zionists,” he said.

MAH/ 4724913