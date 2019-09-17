Japanese PM to meet Rouhani in New York

Abe made the announcement while regional tensions rise in the Middle East after the weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

It was during a meeting with members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that Abe repeated his intention of speaking with Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, according to NHK.

Yemen’s Ansarullah forces launched drone attacks on Saturday morning at two Saudi oil facilities in Abqaiq in eastern Saudia Arabia and Khurais northeast of Riyadh, disrupting Saudi oil production and exports. The attacks are said to be in retaliation of Saudi's continued war against Yemeni people.

Following the attack, US Senator Lindsey Graham blamed Iran with baseless accusations, recommending that the US “put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations”.

Moreover, US Secretary Mike Pompeo pinned the blame on Tehran over the attacks calling for public condemnation of 'Iran's actions'.

The unfounded accusations against Iran come as the United States has been a staunch supporter of Saudi Arabia's war campaign against civilians in Yemen which, according to reports, has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

